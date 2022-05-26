I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 756,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,955. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

