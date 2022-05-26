IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. IAA comprises about 1.3% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.82% of IAA worth $55,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 719,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,054. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.