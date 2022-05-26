ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $211.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ICON Public has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

