Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to report $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $23.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.34 million to $131.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.48 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

INVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $38,786.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 287,847 shares of company stock worth $3,873,982. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $12.12. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,628. Identiv has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

