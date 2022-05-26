II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

IIVI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.