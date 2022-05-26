II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,755. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.