Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.51. 30,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,748. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

