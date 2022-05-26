IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 164,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,359,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average is $296.23. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

