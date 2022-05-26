IMA Wealth Inc. Has $14.21 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,721 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,210. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

