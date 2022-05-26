IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9,544.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 1,481,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

