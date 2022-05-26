IMA Wealth Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.72. 204,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,329. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8,868,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $83.85 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

