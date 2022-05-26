IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $3.77 Million in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.58% of CURO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,327. The company has a market capitalization of $322.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.