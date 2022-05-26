IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 23,688 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2,640.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,161. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

