IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,855,301. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 226,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

