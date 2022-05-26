IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.69. 516,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $347.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,778,535 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

