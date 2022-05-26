IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingredion by 996.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $93.94. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,170. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

