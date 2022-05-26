IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.39. 180,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,017. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

