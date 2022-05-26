Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,458 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $17,839.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55.

PI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 210,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,940. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

