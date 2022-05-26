Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $48.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $192.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $197.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $205.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,017. The company has a market cap of $402.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

