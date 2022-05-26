indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 7.09. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $1,691,096. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 438,611 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $468,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

