Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Down 1.8%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.12 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 45.19 ($0.57). 14,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 58,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.32.

In related news, insider Guy Mitchell purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £4,968 ($6,251.42).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

