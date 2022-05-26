InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

A number of analysts have recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,491. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

