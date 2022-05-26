Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will announce $437.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.50 million and the highest is $438.70 million. Innospec reported sales of $354.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of IOSP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,339 shares of company stock worth $1,484,379. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

