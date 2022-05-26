Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 2.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.