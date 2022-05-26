Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after buying an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

