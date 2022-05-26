Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CEO Buys $50,404.90 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.