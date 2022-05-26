Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CEO Buys $50,404.90 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTO shares. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,895,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 774,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

