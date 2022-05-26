Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.