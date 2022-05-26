Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.