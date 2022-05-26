Insider Buying: Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Insider Buys 54,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARCC stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

