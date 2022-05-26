Insider Buying: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Buys $58,590.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,644,000 after buying an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

