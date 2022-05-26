Insider Buying: Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Purchases £202,950 in Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($255,379.39).

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 352.30 ($4.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 427.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. Darktrace plc has a one year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62).

Get Darktrace alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DARK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.