Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Purchases $16,600.00 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,555.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GAN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 17.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GAN by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

