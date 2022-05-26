Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Buys 129,688 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,177.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,521,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,080,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,180,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jan Barta bought 561,677 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,442,005.31.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta bought 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta purchased 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta purchased 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta purchased 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta purchased 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

Groupon stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

