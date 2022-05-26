Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLF stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

