Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys $346,000.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.