Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys $346,000.00 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $311.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.