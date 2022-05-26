Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 7,700 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Joao V. Faria bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $150,220.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NN by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,074,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NN by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in NN by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,524,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

