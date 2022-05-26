Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NECB opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

