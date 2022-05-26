Insider Buying: Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Acquires $18,401.04 in Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling bought 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $18,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,968.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fred Telling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Fred Telling bought 3,500 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $1,015.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Fred Telling bought 15,303 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $3,978.78.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Fred Telling bought 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60.
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 254.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Oragenics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oragenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
