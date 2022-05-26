Insider Buying: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Purchases $501,000.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $615.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $668.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 286.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

