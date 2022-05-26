Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EML opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

