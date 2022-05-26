Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $24,403,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Knowles by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

