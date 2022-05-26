Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
