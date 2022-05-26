Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells $260,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SOI stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

