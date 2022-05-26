Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 312 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $21,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USNA opened at $69.36 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

