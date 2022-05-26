Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 40,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,899,226 shares in the company, valued at $379,472,674.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

Shares of NSIT opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

