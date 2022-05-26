Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 109,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,318. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,058.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $569,931. Insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.