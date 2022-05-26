Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 492 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,567,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

