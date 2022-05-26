Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Interface by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.