Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.72. 3,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $891.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $30,649,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.