Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day moving average is $526.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.00.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
