Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $402.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its 200 day moving average is $526.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

