Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $476.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $476.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $553.00.

Intuit stock opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its 200-day moving average is $526.47. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

