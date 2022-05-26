Inverse Finance Trading Up 6.3% This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $531,326.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $95.45 or 0.00320975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00211370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

